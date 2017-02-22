While the slow exit of Brad Grey from the chairman/CEO post of Paramount Pictures drags out, the studio continues to move slowly forward. Grey held a small intimate party at his home last night to say thanks and goodbye to his soon to be former executive team. Sources said Grey gave a short toast to their future success in the Paramount’s next stage. There were about 20 people at Grey’s home, including a small coterie of his outside friends, including former Warner Bros chief Bob Daly and Saturday Night Live executive producer Lorne Michaels. No word when Grey’s official exit gets announced but it might be before this weekend, when two Paramount films –Fences and Arrival — are up for Best Picture and other Oscars.

Viacom chief Bob Bakish is setting an interim management committee comprised of those underlings, which include Paramount TV exec Amy Powell, film production president Marc Evans, COO and business affairs head Andrew Gumpert and marketing chief Megan Colligan. Bakish and Wade Davis have been dialing experienced execs who might succeed Grey. The names being rumored are mostly the obvious ones, including Jim Gianopulos (though some suspect he’ll end up replacing Michael Lynton at Sony), Rob Friedman, Studio 8 principal Jeff Robinov, and Mary Parent.