Former Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett has signed on as a series regular in CBS drama pilot The Get, from 11.22.63 developer/showrunner Bridget Carpenter.

Written/executive produced by Friday Night Lights alumna and playwright Carpenter, The Get centers on a team of tireless internet journalists who pursue and expose stories of injustice using their unconventional investigative techniques in today’s anything-goes world of reporting. Garrett will play Bill, a hardworking reporter who has spent his life working up to the position of executive producer at The Get. He joins previously announced cast member Emayatzy Corinealdi (Noelle).

Garrett, who played Robert Barone on all nine seasons of hit CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, most recently recurred on Fargo and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and guest-starred on This Is Us. He’s repped by UTA, Management 360 and attorney Michael Gendler.