Bond/360 has picked up U.S. and Canadian rights to Chang-Yong Moon’s documentary Becoming Who I Was out of Berlin.

Bond/360 will premiere the doc in New York in the fall, followed by a nationwide release on its Karma Cinema label. A digital and DVD release is skedded for the year’s end.

The film follows Padma Angdu who, in a past life, was a venerated Buddhist master. His village treats him like a saint as a result while the village doctor, who has taken the boy under his wing, prepares him to be able to pass on his wisdom. The two decide to make a journey to Tibet, Angdu’s former homeland which is suffering under the weight of its conflict between China. They make their trip on foot, accompanied by questions of friendship and the nature of life. The doc, which is composed over a period of eight years, proves to be ultimately a story of unconditional love between a young boy and his guardian.

The deal was negotiated by Elizabeth Sheldon, COO of Bond/360 and Prosum’s Jin Jeon, co-director and producer.

Becoming Who I Was premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in its Generations sidebar.