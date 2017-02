Disney CEO Bob Iger just told analysts that while he has “nothing specific to announce at this point” he’s “open” to the possibility of staying past June 2018, when his current contract expires.

“I’m going to do what’s in the best interest of the company,” he says.

Disney’s board is “engaged on a regular basis” with determining succession.

Questions about Iger’s plans have percolated since last year when COO Tom Staggs, seen as his heir apparent, resigned.