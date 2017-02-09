Bob Costas is ending a U.S. TV record 11 Olympics as NBC primetime host and will be passing that torch to Mike Tirico for PyeongChang, Costas announced today.

“It has been both a privilege and an incredible personal and professional experience to have been part of NBC’s Olympic coverage all these years,” said Costas in a statement. “I’m especially appreciative of all the talented and dedicated people I worked for and with on those broadcasts. I always felt that, in a certain sense, I was carrying the ball for them. It’s been a wonderful run, but I just felt now was the right time to step away and I’m grateful that NBC left that decision to me.”

Costas made his Olympic debut in 1988 and primetime debut in 1992.

Former ESPN announcer Tirico joined NBC Sports last year and helped cover the Rio Olympics as host of daytime coverage and the Closing Ceremony. Rio marked Tirico’s first Olympics as a broadcaster.

“The level and longevity of Bob’s tenure have left an indelible mark on American television and the Olympic Games,” said Tirico. “I am honored to call him a friend, humbled by this opportunity, and thankful to the many people who have helped make this possible.”

Costas, who has been with NBC for 37 years, will continue to have noteworthy roles in NBC Sports and NBC News programs, according to the network.