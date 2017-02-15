Filmmaker Mark Boal and producer Megan Ellison, already frequent collaborators, are planning to tackle the 2016 presidential election in what they are describing as a “political drama” of between eight and 10 hours. In a statement, the two said they don’t have a broadcast partner as yet, but their plan is to develop the series through Boal’s Page 1 company, in which Ellison is a partner.

Boal — best known as the writer and producer of films including Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty, The Hurt Locker and upcoming Detroit riots drama –expects to make his debut as a director on the new political series, the partners said. Hugo Lindgren, a former editor of the New York Times magazine who now is president of Page 1, is assembling a group of investigative journalists in New York and Washington D.C. as contributors to the project. Boal expects to write a script for the series.

Ellison has worked closely with Boal on Zero Dark Thirty, the Detroit film and Season 2 of the podcast Serial, which examined the case of the returned American prisoner of war Bowe Bergdahl, who was charged with desertion. Boal’s work on the Bergdahl case brought a confrontation with government officials who demanded his interview tapes, a demand that Boal successfully resisted in court. Earlier, Boal’s investigative work on Zero Dark Thirty brought conflict with political figures who challenged the film’s portrayal of the use of torture in the hunt for Osama bin Laden.