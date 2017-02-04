Bloom has boarded international sales for Johannes Roberts’ The Strangers 2, which the outfit will launch to buyers in Berlin next week.

Roberts directs from a script written by Bryan Bertino and Ben Ketai. Bertino wrote and directed the original 2008 instalment, which grossed $82M worldwide. The Fyzz Facility Pictures’ Wayne Marc Godfrey (The Foreigner), Robert Jones (Centurion, The Usual Suspects), Mark Lane and James Harris (47 Meters Down) are producing in association with Relativity Media (Fyzz Facility acquired the pic from Ryan Kavanaugh’s ailing company).

Story follows a family whose road trip takes a turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park and after the power goes out they decide to hunker down for the night in a borrowed trailer. Under the cover of darkness, three familiar masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test their every limit.

Casting is underway with the U.S.-based shoot scheduled for this summer.

Brit helmer Roberts recently teamed with The Fyzz Facility Pictures for coming-of-age drama Hearts, which he adapted with writing partner Ernest Riera from Stephen King’s critically acclaimed novella Hearts in Atlantis. Roberts’ previous films include horror film The Other Side of the Door for 20th Fox and shark thriller 47 Meters Down, starring Mandy Moore and Claire Holt.

Bertino is the writer-director behind horror drama The Monster for A24 and is currently producing fantasy horror Stephanie for Blumhouse Productions.

Roberts is repped by CAA and 42 and Bertino by UTA.