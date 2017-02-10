EXCLUSIVE: Bleiberg Entertainment has boarded international sales rights to Charles Moore’s directorial debut Madtown, starring Milo Ventimiglia, and is launching the title to buyers in Berlin this week.

Story follows a troubled young man who details several murders at an open mic comedy night to a shocked audience. The crimes result in a deadly web formed between his older sister, just released from prison after a 20-year stint, and the loving bond he now shares with a beautiful new co-worker.

Rachel Melvin, John Billingsley, Bonita Friedericy and Amanda Aday also star in the pic.

Ventimiglia is currently the lead on NBC’s This Is Us, which has already been renewed for two more seasons. He also reprised his role of Jess in Netflix’s event series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. His previous credits include Heroes, Frank Darabont’s Mob City, Rocky Balboa, Wild Card, Gamer, Pathology, That’s My Boy and Crackle’s Chosen.

Moore, who previously directed the doc Catching Salinger, wrote the screenplay and directed. He also produces the film through his company Two Car Parade, along with Liz DuChez and Stephen R. Campanella. J. Scott Scheel is the exec producer. The film screened at the Newport Beach International Film Festival and will be playing festivals worldwide this spring and summer.