Hart of Dixie alum Cress Williams is back at the CW as the title character in Black Lightning, the network’s DC drama pilot from Greg Berlanti, king of the CW’s DC universe, and the Being Mary Jane duo of Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil.

Written by Salim and Mara Brock, based on the DC character created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden, and to be directed by Salim Akil, Black Lightning centers on Jefferson Pierce (Williams). He made his choice: He hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with a daughter hellbent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend — Black Lightning.

Akil and Brock Akil executive produce with Berlanti Prods.’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Williams co-starred on the CW/WBTV small-town drama series Hart of Dixie for its entire four-season run. He also recently recurred on the CBS medical drama Code Black. Williams is repped by APA and manager Sinclair Jones.