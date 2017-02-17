Black Label Media has promoted two from within — Jon Schumacher to Senior VP of Development and Rachel Smith as VP of Development.

Courtesy Black Label Media

Schumacher , who has been with Black Label since it’s inception, has brought in many of the company’s film slate, most recently the Jerry Bruckheimer film Horse Soldiers. He is overseeing the company’s transition into television, where a first-look deal with ABC Signature / ABC Studios is in place, and has in development Beale Street Dynasty, in partnership with Macro, with Craig Brewer attached to write and direct. Other projects under Schumacher purview include the Jason Bateman-produced Operation Pandora, written by Jesse Zwick and Michael Weintraub, the Christopher McQuarrie and Nathan Alexander written Others Unknown, and 1o5 And Rising by Andrew Cypiot.

Smith joined the company in 2013 and has been overseeing the company’s writers lab. Most recently, she brought in and is producing the Ian Samuels-directed comedy Sierra Burgess Is A Loser and spearheads the development of projects such as the film adaptations of Emily Giffin’s novels Something Blue (sequel to the 2011 pic Something Borrowed) and First Comes Love.