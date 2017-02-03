City Slickers pals Mitch and Phil are together again. Billy Crystal (Mitch) and Daniel Stern (Phil) have reunited for a hilarious and quite realistic parody of HBO’s Westworld for Funny or Die.

Keeping with Westworld‘s storyline, hosts Mitch and Phil, reprising their roles from the 1991 feature comedy, keep breaking their loop and have to be reset by park staff. The clip includes cameos from Westworld cast including Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs) and Ptolemy Slocum (Sylvester).

In true Westworld style, Stubbs and Sylvester question robot Mitch about his programming. Always the comedian, Mitch asks if the glass-walled robot hospital is “the Kevorkian Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic” and refers to Stubbs as “Other Hemsworth Brother.”

There’s also a cameo from Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan as android hooker Clementine who, well… you have to watch to the end to find out.

Check it out above.