This Thursday, CBS will air a new episode of Bill Paxton’s drama series Training Day, which will include a special dedication to the actor at the top of the episode, Deadline has confirmed.

Paxton’s unexpectedly passed away on Saturday at the age of 61 from complications from surgery. Production for the series wrapped in Decemeber, with the Twister actor completing his work on the 13-episode first season of the midseason drama, a reboot of Antoine Fuqua’s 2001 film.

Training Day is set 15 years after the events in the movie, and centers on an idealistic young police officer, Kyle Craig (Justin Cornwell), who is appointed to an elite squad of the LAPD where he is partnered with a seasoned, morally ambiguous detective Frank Roarke (Paxton). No word yet on if the series will be renewed and continue without Paxton.

The fifth episode, “Wages of Sin” airing March 2, will see Kyle try to help Frank clear his name after Deputy Chief Lockhart opens an internal investigation into a past shooting which could cost Frank his badge and freedom. Fans will get eight more episodes of what is now Paxton’s final series.