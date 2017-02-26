Bill Paxton’s untimely death at age 61 came four episodes into the run of what will be his final series, CBS’ Training Day.

Production on the midseason series, a reboot of Antoine Fuqua’s acclaimed movie, wrapped in December, so all 13 episode from the show’s first-season order have already been filmed. That gives fans nine new episodes with the Twister actor. The next is slated to air next Thursday.

Training Day, produced by Fuqua, Jerry Bruckheimer and Warner Bros. Television, begins 15 years after the events of the feature film left, and centers on an idealistic young police officer (Justin Cornwell) who is appointed to an elite squad of the LAPD where he is partnered with a seasoned, morally ambiguous detective (Paxton).

Training Day has been a very modest ratings performer and was not expected to be in serious contention for a renewal — in opened with 4.7 million viewers and a 0.9 among adults 18-49 in Live+same day ratings and by Episode 4 it slipped to 3.7 million and a 0.7 by Episode 4.

Paxton’s death makes the already unlikely renewal virtually impossible. But the show gives fans a chance to appreciate the actor’s craft one more time.