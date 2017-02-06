A rep for the Russian Federation today demanded a formal apology from Fox News for Bill O’Reilly’s description of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin during his interview with President Donald Trump.

“He’s a killer, though. Putin’s a killer,” O’Reilly noted during the interview, after Trump said he respected Putin because leaders of countries deserve respect, in an apparent change in policy from Trump’s days as head of the birther movement.

“We consider such words from the Fox TV company to be unacceptable and insulting, and honestly speaking, we would prefer to get an apology from such a respected TV company,” the Russian spokesman said today on a phone call with media.

During the interview, Trump had come to Putin’s defense, shrugging off O’Reilly’s comment with, “What? You think our country’s so innocent?”

And when O’Reilly responded, “I don’t know any government leaders that are killers,” in this country, Trump continued to defend the Russian ruler’s reputation, saying that he’s in good killer-company.

“Well – take a look at what we’ve done too,” Trump said. “We’ve made a lot of mistakes. I’ve been against the war in Iraq from the beginning –”

“Mistakes are different than–” O’Reilly started to interrupt.

“A lot of mistakes – OK – but a lot of people were killed,” Trump insisted. “So a lot of killers around, believe me.”