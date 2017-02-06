In addition to airing Part 2 of his headline-grabbing interview with President Donald Trump tonight (watch it above), Fox News Channel primetime star Bill O’Reilly will address this morning’s demand by the Russian government that he apologize for calling Vladimir Putin a “killer” during the portion of the interview that ran in the run-up to the Super Bowl.

During a call with reporters today, a rep for the Russian Federation demanded a formal apology from Fox News.

“He’s a killer, though. Putin’s a killer,” O’Reilly noted during the portion of the interview that aired Sunday night. The host made his remark after Trump said he respected Putin because leaders of countries deserve respect, in an apparent change in policy from Trump’s days as head of the birther movement.

“We consider such words from the Fox TV company to be unacceptable and insulting, and honestly speaking, we would prefer to get an apology from such a respected TV company,” the Russian spokesman said on the call today.

Trump had come to Putin’s defense during the interview, shrugging off O’Reilly’s comment with, “What — you think our country’s so innocent?” He added, “Take a look at what we’ve done too. We’ve made a lot of mistakes. I’ve been against the war in Iraq from the beginning.”

In tonight’s interview segment, O’Reilly brings up Trump’s inaugural address:

“You gave a speech, but your speech excoriated [President Obama]. You basically took his administration apart, and he’s sitting five feet away from you!” O’Reilly says.

“See, I’m an honest person, and the country has very, very deep-seated problems,” Trump responds. “We have to do something about and if you noticed when I finished my speech, I turned around and shook his hand. … And he was very gracious and smiling.”

“I don’t know if he was happy with that speech,” O’Reilly laughs.

“But he seemed to be,” Trump stoutly insists.