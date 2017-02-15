Breitbart News provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, whose recent scheduled, and later canceled, appearance at the UC Berkeley set off a fiery protest, will appear on this Friday’s episode of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.
Yiannopoulos, whose anti-feminist and anti-immigrant (among other anti provocations) are routinely denounced as hate speech, will be the top-of-show guest. He was an outspoken booster of Brexit as a way of preventing Muslim immigration, writing, in part, “I worry that my Europe — the Europe of Mozart, Wagner, Rembrandt, Shakespeare, Hobbes, Locke and Hume — is rapidly disappearing.”
Maher announced a couple weeks ago that the show was attempting to book Yiannopoulos. During Maher’s subsequent appearance on CNN’s The Messy Truth with Van Jones, the HBO host conceded that he wasn’t overly familiar with Yiannopoulos’ writing. He’s no doubt about to get a crash course.
Also on this Friday’s show is Leah Remini — rescheduled from February 3 — Republican former Congressman Jack Kingston, journalist Jeremy Scahill and comedian Larry Wilmore.
Among his many controversies, Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter after his posts about Ghostbuster’s Leslie Jones were seen as encouraging a despicable barrage of racist tweets.
On the February 3 episode of Real Time — two days after the violent Berkeley protests — Maher said the show was attempting to book Yiannopoulos. “I guess we’ll be putting on extra security,” he joked (or maybe not), adding, “I’ve been a longtime critic of colleges shutting people up. Free speech should be something we own.”
Maher said of Yiannopoulos then: “He’s a provocateur. He’s been thrown off Twitter — that’s how bad he is.”
Perhaps Bill will learn something that is different than he perceives about Milo.
I think he will. The Left doesn’t understand that they have been lied to about Milo.
Nope. As a proud leftist I can see the truth about Milo in his own writings and editorial work.
He’s a piss poor, penny ante, flea market level Joseph Goebbels.
But he has a career because he’s never gone full Goebbels, and coyly plays around the periphery of hate, giving white supremacists talking points to defend and justify their racism so they can say “I’m pro America, I’m for law and order, I’m for strong borders” as in the talkback section to his articles blacks are compared to gorillas and Latinos are vilified.
Go get em Milo!
Yes, it’s “controversial” for a gay man to not want to be thrown off a rooftop by third world savages. Not everyone is suicidal, Greg.
By the way, he’s anti ILLEGAL immigrant. Big difference from anti-immigrant. Get it right or don’t report it at all.
Yes, ironic as he is on a visa himself, thus an immigrant?
Why would that be ironic? A legal immigrant is against illegal immigration? Sounds sound, not ironic. Or are you being sarcastic in a non obvious way?
Legally.
Yes, Milo may be a legal immigrant, or just in the States on a work Visa, either way, he’s legally hear, and he hasn’t come here to blow up anything or chop off our heads.
But with a visa so NOT an illegal….
In what way is that irony? Like black fly in your chardonnay-level? Meaning not at all? I think your misunderstanding of the definition of “irony” matches your misunderstanding of the word “illegal.”
Yes legally.
This douche Milo along with Jack Kingston. Talk about an hour in Hell. I’ll pass.
Let’s hope Bill can listen to an opinion which he himself would have had prior to all the post 2012 rhetoric the media has been pushing.