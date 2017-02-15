Breitbart News provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, whose recent scheduled, and later canceled, appearance at the UC Berkeley set off a fiery protest, will appear on this Friday’s episode of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

Yiannopoulos, whose anti-feminist and anti-immigrant (among other anti provocations) are routinely denounced as hate speech, will be the top-of-show guest. He was an outspoken booster of Brexit as a way of preventing Muslim immigration, writing, in part, “I worry that my Europe — the Europe of Mozart, Wagner, Rembrandt, Shakespeare, Hobbes, Locke and Hume — is rapidly disappearing.”

Maher announced a couple weeks ago that the show was attempting to book Yiannopoulos. During Maher’s subsequent appearance on CNN’s The Messy Truth with Van Jones, the HBO host conceded that he wasn’t overly familiar with Yiannopoulos’ writing. He’s no doubt about to get a crash course.

Also on this Friday’s show is Leah Remini — rescheduled from February 3 — Republican former Congressman Jack Kingston, journalist Jeremy Scahill and comedian Larry Wilmore.

Among his many controversies, Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter after his posts about Ghostbuster’s Leslie Jones were seen as encouraging a despicable barrage of racist tweets.

On the February 3 episode of Real Time — two days after the violent Berkeley protests — Maher said the show was attempting to book Yiannopoulos. “I guess we’ll be putting on extra security,” he joked (or maybe not), adding, “I’ve been a longtime critic of colleges shutting people up. Free speech should be something we own.”

Maher said of Yiannopoulos then: “He’s a provocateur. He’s been thrown off Twitter — that’s how bad he is.”