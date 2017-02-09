Maher said today that he would convert from atheism to Mormonism if Mitt Romney would seize the White House from Donald Trump. Quite a remark given that Maher famously donated $1M to President Obama’s campaign to defeat Romney in his 2012 re-election bid.

“I would happily give that million dollars right now to Mitt Romney if he would take over the country,” Maher said during his sit-down with Van Jones on CNN’s The Messy Truth.

During the special, a member of the audience noted that Trump only has been in office three weeks and asked Maher “why can’t you guys in the media and Hollywood give him some slack” and let him do his job — which, the audience member insisted, is “the toughest job on Earth.”

“Do you read the news?” Maher shot back, explaining “the toughest job on Earth has never been done like this.”

The Trump administration, Maher said, is a “giant con. He ran on a campaign of working for ‘the little man,’ and what does he do? The coal companies can dump sludge in the river, because that’s what the little man is aching for.” Undoing the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act is out, Maher snarked, “because of the many town halls in Appalachia” begged Trump to toss it because the locals in that region complained, “if I can’t make certain speculative investments, it’s killing us here!”

“This presidency is not about the political part, even three weeks in,” an exasperated Maher continued to talk at the question-asker. “It’s about somebody who makes stuff up, who doesn’t read, whose information is anecdotal, or pulled right out of his…behind.” The fact that we have a president who “sees multitudes that do not exist, because of the illegal-voting 3 million…should bother you.”