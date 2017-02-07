Hollywood types were quick to react to today’s (sorta) nail-biter confirmation of Betsy DeVos as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education. Her Senate hearings last month were a trainwreck – senator and Saturday Night Live alum Al Franken called her “the most incompetent Cabinet-level nominee I have ever seen” – but only two Republicans voted against the party line. With the two independents joining the Democrats, that led to a 50-50 tie in the Senate, which was broken today in historic fashion by Vice President Mike Pence.

DeVos, who was born into a billionaire family then married into another, admitted during her hearing that her family might have contributed as much as $200 million to the GOP over the years. So what does it all mean? A woman who never attended public school, never sent her kids to one and has displayed a disturbing lack of knowledge America’s public school system now is in charge of the whole thing. Oh, and she has been vocal for years about supporting for-profit charter schools and vouchers.

Well, at least she supports having guns on campuses to, you know, protect the kids from grizzlies. Anyway, here’s what some industry players are saying about our new Education Secretary:

The Senate Republicans have just sent a big FU to the school children of America. Even the worst countries don't shit on their own kids. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 7, 2017

Betsy DeVos confirmed. What is also confirmed is that there is not one single man of courage in the Republican Congress. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 7, 2017

Elementary math under Betsy Devos

Q: Ned and Sheryl each have 4 apples. Who has more apples?

A: Whomever Mike Pence decides has more apples. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 7, 2017

Rejecting DeVos was the GOP's easiest way to say "Mr Prez, let's take this slow, we got 4 yrs". Instead they declared war on our children. — Joss Whedon (@joss) February 7, 2017

So #GOP, you HEARD #BetsyDeVos speak, right? You heard what we heard? You're all corrupt cowards with no regard for most of this country. — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) February 7, 2017

Most Republicans in lockstep on the confirmation of woefully unqualified Betsy DeVos. Thanls to Collins and Murkowski for at least trying. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 7, 2017

I wouldn't trust Betsy Devos with my dry cleaning. This is a very sad day. The @GOP are such money grubbing cowards. Shameful. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 7, 2017

It's sad knowing if #BetsyDeVos doesn't get this job she only has 5.1 billion dollars to fall back on and whatnot. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) February 7, 2017