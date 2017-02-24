Keke Palmer (Grease Live, Scream Queens) is set as a series regular on the second season of Epix’s drama series Berlin Station.

Created by Olen Steinhauer, the contemporary spy drama takes a look at the activity of a CIA office on a global stage in the midst of an investigation into a now-famous whistleblower. The series follows Daniel Miller (Richard Armitage), a new arrival at Berlin’s CIA station who is on a clandestine mission to uncover the source of the Thomas Shaw leaks. Richard Jenkins, Michelle Forbes, Rhys Ifans, Leland Orser and Tamlyn Tomita also star.

Palmer will play April Lewis, the newest and youngest case officer assigned to Berlin Station on her first field assignment after making her mark as an analyst at Langley. With a bracing combination of millennial intrepidity and old-fashioned sass, April brings a new-guard mentality often at odds with her old-guard colleagues in a system struggling to preserve its besieged identity. But she is no less determined to make her mark in Berlin as she did back home at Headquarters.

Season 2 of Berlin Station begins production next month. Steinhauer executive produces with Bradford Winters who also serves as showrunner. Eric Roth, along with Steve Golin, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Keith Redmon and Luke Rivett from Anonymous Content also executive produce. The series is produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

Palmer played Zayday on seasons 1 and 2 of Fox’s Scream Queens and starred as Marty on Emmy-winning Grease Live, also on Fox. She also recently made Broadway history as the first African American and youngest actress to star in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s iconic 1957 musical, Cinderella. Her TV credits include A Trip to Bountiful, cable miniseries Full Circle, CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, and a six- episode arc on the second season of Masters of Sex.