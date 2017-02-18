Refresh for latest: The 67th Berlin Film Festival draws to a close this evening as the awards ceremony is about to kick off in the German capital. Dutch director and screenwriter Paul Verhoeven heads up the jury, which includes Maggie Gyllenhaal and Diego Luna, and they’ll be awarding Golden and Silver Bears to a dozen categories. Berlinale is renowned for being a festival that doesn’t eschew from socio-political sentiment: Last year, the Syrian refugee crisis loomed heavy throughout the event and this year, President Donald Trump and his administration took a hit during the fest while its line-up offered a raft of politically charged international works.

Films that have generated buzz amongst festgoers include Sebastian Lelio’s A Fantastic Woman and Aki Kaurismaki’s The Other Side of Hope. Lelio’s title, which is produced by Chilean helmer Pablo Larrain (Neruda, Jackie), was picked up by Sony Pictures Classics. His pic Gloria won a Jury Prize for director in Berlin in 2013 as well as a Silver Bear for Best Actress. Finnish director Kaurismaki is typically a Cannes darling, with projects such as The Man Without A Past and Le Havre winning on the Croisette. A few days ago the Finnish helmer announced that refugee drama The Other Side of Hope would be his last turn behind the lense. Interestingly, last year’s Berlinale Golden Bear winner was Gianfranco Rosi’s Fire At Sea, a refugee crisis doc that is nominated for a Best Documentary Oscar this year.

Here are some of the winners in Berlin sidebars that have already been announced:

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

PANORAMA AUDIENCE AWARDS

Fiction Film
Insyriated
Belgium/France/Lebanon
Dir: Philippe Van Leeuw

2nd Place
Karera ga Honki de Amu toki wa (Close-Knit)
Japan
Dir: Naoko Ogigami

3rd Place
1945
Hungary
Dir: Ferenc Török

PANORAMA DOKUMENTE

Best Documentary
I Am Not Your Negro
France/U.S./Belgium/Switzerland
Dirs: Raoul Peck

2nd Place
Chavela
U.S.
Dirs: Catherine Gund, Daresha Kyi

3rd Place
Istiyad Ashbah (Ghost Hunting)
France/Palestine/Switzerland/Qatar
Dir: Raed Andoni

EUROPA CINEMAS BERLINALE LABEL
Insyriated
Belgium/France/Lebanon
Dir: Philippe Van Leeuw

GENERATION KPLUS

Crystal Bear Best Film
Piata Iod’ (Little Harbour)
Slovak Republic/Czech Republic
Dir: Iveta Grofova

Special Mention
Amelie Rennt (Mountain Miracle – An Unexpected Friendship)
Germany/Italy
Dir: Tobias Wiemann

Crystal Bear Best Short Film
Promise
U.S.
Dir: Xie Tian

Special Mention Short Film
Hedgehog’s Home
Canada/Croatia
Dir: Eva Cvijanovic

Grand Prix for Best Film
Becoming Who I Was
Korea
Dir: Chang-Yong Moon, Jin Jeon

Special Mention
Estiu (Summer 1993)
Spain
Dir: Carla Simon

Special Prize for Best Short Film
Aaba (Grandfather)
India
Dir: Amar Kaushik

Special Mention
Sabaku
The Netherlands
Dir: Marlies van der Wel

GENERATION 14PLUS

Crystal Bear Best Film
Butterfly Kisses
UK
Dir: Rafael Kapelinski

Special Mention
Ceux qui font les revolutions a moitie n’ont fait que se creuser un tombeau (Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves)
Canada
Dir: Mathieu Denis, Simon Lavoie

Crystal Bear Best Short Film
Wolfe
Australia
Dir: Claire Randall

Special Mention Short Film
SNIP
Canada
Dir: Terril Calder

Grand Prix for Best Film
Shkola nomer 3 (School Number 3)
Ukraine/Germany
Dir: Yelizaveta Smith, Georg Genoux

Special Mention
Ben Naio (The Foolish Bird)
China
Dir: Huang Ji, Ryuji Otsuka

Special Prize for Best Short Film
The Jungle Knows You Better Than You Do
Belgium/Colombia
Dir: Juanita Onzaga

Special Mention
U Plavetnilo (Into the Blue)
Croatia/Slovenia/Sweden
Dirs: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic

 