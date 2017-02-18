Refresh for latest…: The 67th Berlin Film Festival draws to a close this evening as the awards ceremony is about to kick off in the German capital. Dutch director and screenwriter Paul Verhoeven heads up the jury, which includes Maggie Gyllenhaal and Diego Luna, and they’ll be awarding Golden and Silver Bears to a dozen categories. Berlinale is renowned for being a festival that doesn’t eschew from socio-political sentiment: Last year, the Syrian refugee crisis loomed heavy throughout the event and this year, President Donald Trump and his administration took a hit during the fest while its line-up offered a raft of politically charged international works.

Films that have generated buzz amongst festgoers include Sebastian Lelio’s A Fantastic Woman and Aki Kaurismaki’s The Other Side of Hope. Lelio’s title, which is produced by Chilean helmer Pablo Larrain (Neruda, Jackie), was picked up by Sony Pictures Classics. His pic Gloria won a Jury Prize for director in Berlin in 2013 as well as a Silver Bear for Best Actress. Finnish director Kaurismaki is typically a Cannes darling, with projects such as The Man Without A Past and Le Havre winning on the Croisette. A few days ago the Finnish helmer announced that refugee drama The Other Side of Hope would be his last turn behind the lense. Interestingly, last year’s Berlinale Golden Bear winner was Gianfranco Rosi’s Fire At Sea, a refugee crisis doc that is nominated for a Best Documentary Oscar this year.

Here are some of the winners in Berlin sidebars that have already been announced:

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

PANORAMA AUDIENCE AWARDS

Fiction Film

Insyriated

Belgium/France/Lebanon

Dir: Philippe Van Leeuw

2nd Place

Karera ga Honki de Amu toki wa (Close-Knit)

Japan

Dir: Naoko Ogigami

3rd Place

1945

Hungary

Dir: Ferenc Török

PANORAMA DOKUMENTE

Best Documentary

I Am Not Your Negro

France/U.S./Belgium/Switzerland

Dirs: Raoul Peck

2nd Place

Chavela

U.S.

Dirs: Catherine Gund, Daresha Kyi

3rd Place

Istiyad Ashbah (Ghost Hunting)

France/Palestine/Switzerland/Qatar

Dir: Raed Andoni

EUROPA CINEMAS BERLINALE LABEL

Insyriated

Belgium/France/Lebanon

Dir: Philippe Van Leeuw

GENERATION KPLUS

Crystal Bear Best Film

Piata Iod’ (Little Harbour)

Slovak Republic/Czech Republic

Dir: Iveta Grofova

Special Mention

Amelie Rennt (Mountain Miracle – An Unexpected Friendship)

Germany/Italy

Dir: Tobias Wiemann

Crystal Bear Best Short Film

Promise

U.S.

Dir: Xie Tian

Special Mention Short Film

Hedgehog’s Home

Canada/Croatia

Dir: Eva Cvijanovic

Grand Prix for Best Film

Becoming Who I Was

Korea

Dir: Chang-Yong Moon, Jin Jeon

Special Mention

Estiu (Summer 1993)

Spain

Dir: Carla Simon

Special Prize for Best Short Film

Aaba (Grandfather)

India

Dir: Amar Kaushik

Special Mention

Sabaku

The Netherlands

Dir: Marlies van der Wel

GENERATION 14PLUS

Crystal Bear Best Film

Butterfly Kisses

UK

Dir: Rafael Kapelinski

Special Mention

Ceux qui font les revolutions a moitie n’ont fait que se creuser un tombeau (Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves)

Canada

Dir: Mathieu Denis, Simon Lavoie

Crystal Bear Best Short Film

Wolfe

Australia

Dir: Claire Randall

Special Mention Short Film

SNIP

Canada

Dir: Terril Calder

Grand Prix for Best Film

Shkola nomer 3 (School Number 3)

Ukraine/Germany

Dir: Yelizaveta Smith, Georg Genoux

Special Mention

Ben Naio (The Foolish Bird)

China

Dir: Huang Ji, Ryuji Otsuka

Special Prize for Best Short Film

The Jungle Knows You Better Than You Do

Belgium/Colombia

Dir: Juanita Onzaga

Special Mention

U Plavetnilo (Into the Blue)

Croatia/Slovenia/Sweden

Dirs: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic