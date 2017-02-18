Refresh for latest…: The 67th Berlin Film Festival draws to a close this evening as the awards ceremony is about to kick off in the German capital. Dutch director and screenwriter Paul Verhoeven heads up the jury, which includes Maggie Gyllenhaal and Diego Luna, and they’ll be awarding Golden and Silver Bears to a dozen categories. Berlinale is renowned for being a festival that doesn’t eschew from socio-political sentiment: Last year, the Syrian refugee crisis loomed heavy throughout the event and this year, President Donald Trump and his administration took a hit during the fest while its line-up offered a raft of politically charged international works.
Films that have generated buzz amongst festgoers include Sebastian Lelio’s A Fantastic Woman and Aki Kaurismaki’s The Other Side of Hope. Lelio’s title, which is produced by Chilean helmer Pablo Larrain (Neruda, Jackie), was picked up by Sony Pictures Classics. His pic Gloria won a Jury Prize for director in Berlin in 2013 as well as a Silver Bear for Best Actress. Finnish director Kaurismaki is typically a Cannes darling, with projects such as The Man Without A Past and Le Havre winning on the Croisette. A few days ago the Finnish helmer announced that refugee drama The Other Side of Hope would be his last turn behind the lense. Interestingly, last year’s Berlinale Golden Bear winner was Gianfranco Rosi’s Fire At Sea, a refugee crisis doc that is nominated for a Best Documentary Oscar this year.
Here are some of the winners in Berlin sidebars that have already been announced:
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
PANORAMA AUDIENCE AWARDS
Fiction Film
Insyriated
Belgium/France/Lebanon
Dir: Philippe Van Leeuw
2nd Place
Karera ga Honki de Amu toki wa (Close-Knit)
Japan
Dir: Naoko Ogigami
3rd Place
1945
Hungary
Dir: Ferenc Török
PANORAMA DOKUMENTE
Best Documentary
I Am Not Your Negro
France/U.S./Belgium/Switzerland
Dirs: Raoul Peck
2nd Place
Chavela
U.S.
Dirs: Catherine Gund, Daresha Kyi
3rd Place
Istiyad Ashbah (Ghost Hunting)
France/Palestine/Switzerland/Qatar
Dir: Raed Andoni
EUROPA CINEMAS BERLINALE LABEL
Insyriated
Belgium/France/Lebanon
Dir: Philippe Van Leeuw
GENERATION KPLUS
Crystal Bear Best Film
Piata Iod’ (Little Harbour)
Slovak Republic/Czech Republic
Dir: Iveta Grofova
Special Mention
Amelie Rennt (Mountain Miracle – An Unexpected Friendship)
Germany/Italy
Dir: Tobias Wiemann
Crystal Bear Best Short Film
Promise
U.S.
Dir: Xie Tian
Special Mention Short Film
Hedgehog’s Home
Canada/Croatia
Dir: Eva Cvijanovic
Grand Prix for Best Film
Becoming Who I Was
Korea
Dir: Chang-Yong Moon, Jin Jeon
Special Mention
Estiu (Summer 1993)
Spain
Dir: Carla Simon
Special Prize for Best Short Film
Aaba (Grandfather)
India
Dir: Amar Kaushik
Special Mention
Sabaku
The Netherlands
Dir: Marlies van der Wel
GENERATION 14PLUS
Crystal Bear Best Film
Butterfly Kisses
UK
Dir: Rafael Kapelinski
Special Mention
Ceux qui font les revolutions a moitie n’ont fait que se creuser un tombeau (Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves)
Canada
Dir: Mathieu Denis, Simon Lavoie
Crystal Bear Best Short Film
Wolfe
Australia
Dir: Claire Randall
Special Mention Short Film
SNIP
Canada
Dir: Terril Calder
Grand Prix for Best Film
Shkola nomer 3 (School Number 3)
Ukraine/Germany
Dir: Yelizaveta Smith, Georg Genoux
Special Mention
Ben Naio (The Foolish Bird)
China
Dir: Huang Ji, Ryuji Otsuka
Special Prize for Best Short Film
The Jungle Knows You Better Than You Do
Belgium/Colombia
Dir: Juanita Onzaga
Special Mention
U Plavetnilo (Into the Blue)
Croatia/Slovenia/Sweden
Dirs: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic
