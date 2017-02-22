Ben Hardy and Jessie Buckley are set to join Dougray Scott and Charles Dance in a BBC One adaptation of Wilkie Collins’ psychological thriller The Woman in White.

The 5×60 series, which has begun filming in Northern Ireland, is produced by Origin Pictures and is adapted by Fiona Seres. David Thompson exec produces along with BBC’s Sarah Stack while Sarah Curtis produces. Black Mirror and Humans helmer Carl Tibbetts is set to direct.

Story follows Walter Hartright who encounters a ghostly woman dressed in all white on a moonlit road and is soon drawn into a mysterious and disturbing world. Romance, suspense and danger combine as secrets come to the fore in what is largely viewed as the first psychologically thriller novel. It’s a haunting tale of insanity and identity set against the shadowy paths and corridors of English country houses and ultimately into the depths of a Victorian madhouse.

Hardy, who’s best known for his recurring role in hit UK soap Eastenders, stars as Hartright and Buckley (War and Peace, Taboo) plays Marian Halcombe, the resourceful and loyal heroine. They’ll be joined by Game of Thrones star Dance and Mission: Impossible II’s Scott along with Olivia Vinall (Apple Tree Yard), Art Malik (Sherlock), Joanna Scanion (The Thick of It), Vicki Pepperdine (Getting On) and Riccardo Scamarcio (London Spy).

“We’re delighted to be bringing Wilkie Collins’ gripping novel to the screen,” said Thompson. “The story’s rich canopy of characters will be well-served by a wonderful multi-talented cast. We’re very excited to see this mix of new and exciting talents and much loved TV stars combine to bring a fresh and dynamic take to this classic tale.”