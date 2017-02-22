CSI: Crime Scene Investigation alumna Marg Helgenberger has joined the series regular cast of Fox’s Behind Enemy Lines, a drama pilot loosely based on the 2001 movie.

Written by Nikki Toscano and directed by McG, Behind Enemy Lines is a military soap thriller wherein a group of U.S. soldiers find themselves trapped behind enemy lines. It’s described as a multiple-perspective narrative that closely follows our soldiers on the ground and the officers and service men and women on a nearby aircraft carrier, along with intelligence officers in D.C. as they attempt to bring our heroes home safely and under the radar. Helgenberger will play Admiral Bobbie Decker, a Navy Admiral, the most powerful woman in the military, fierce but fair, a no BS straight shooter, who will do anything to keep her men and women safe.

The project hails from 20th Century Fox TV — whose feature sibling was behind the movie — studio-based Temple Hill and Davis Entertainment,

Helgenberger, known for her work on long-running CBS series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, most recently appeared in Under The Dome and Intelligence. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management and attorney Fred Toczek.