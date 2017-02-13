Being Mary Jane‘s B.J. Britt has landed one of the leads in Fox’s Behind Enemy Lines, a drama pilot loosely based on the movie franchise of the same name.

Written by Nikki Toscano and directed by McG, Behind Enemy Lines is a military soap thriller wherein a group of U.S. soldiers find themselves trapped behind enemy lines. Fox describes it as a multi-perspective narrative that “closely follows our soldiers on the ground, and the officers and service men and women on a nearby aircraft carrier, along with intelligence officers in DC as they attempt to bring our heroes home safely and under the radar.” Britt will play Reggie Mitchella, a jaded former Marine and the Weapons Systems Officer for Navy pilot Ziggy Rodriguez.

The project also hails from 20th Century Fox TV, whose feature sibling was behind the movie, studio-based Temple Hill as well as Davis Entertainment, which produced the feature.

Britt is coming off Season 2 of Lifetime’s hit series UnReal. He plays Paul on BET’s Being Mary Jane, portrayed Agent Antoine Triplett on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and recurred on Fox’s Pitch. He’s repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Primary Wave Entertainment.