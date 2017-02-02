After proving again last year that the spring box office is just as potent as the summer with hits like Zootopia and The Jungle Book, Disney looks to hit another one out of the park with Beauty And The Beast on March 17. Tickets went on sale Monday and Fandango is already reporting that the live-action take on the 1991 Oscar-nominated animated film is outstripping advance sales of Finding Dory at the same point in its sales cycle, a movie which opened to $135 million.

To date this week, Beauty And The Beast has been the No. 1 ticket-seller on Fandango, with the online retailer calling it “unstoppable early pre-sales, the likes of which Fandango normally sees for a superhero movie.” Already there are hundreds of sold-out showtimes nationwide, and the movie doesn’t open for another six weeks. Last month, Fandango enjoyed its highest January in its 16-year history.

Disney’s feature adaptations of its animated fare have been huge box office hits with Alice In Wonderland ($116M stateside opening, $334M domestic, $1B global), The Jungle Book ($103.3M debut, $364M domestic, $966.6M global), Maleficent ($69.4M opening, $241.4M domestic, $758.5M global), and Cinderella ($67.9M debut, $201.1M domestic, $543.5M global).