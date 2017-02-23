At the Golden Globes this year, Meryl Streep openly criticized President Donald Trump for, among other things, making fun of a disabled reporter. The comments made during her speech while accepting the Cecil B DeMille Award started a firestrom across the country.

Asked by CAA agent Michael Kives about Middle America’s backlash against the Hollywood elite, and what is the best way for people like (client) Meryl Streep to effectively speak to Middle America without alienating people, former California Senator Barbara Boxer, said, “I don’t think she talks down to anybody … I don’t think it’s up to people to worry about what how one segment of the country thinks. What did Meryl Streep say that should be offensive to the middle of the country that Donald Trump imitated a disabled person? Believe me, people in Middle America didn’t like that one bit.”

Boxer spoke today during CAA’s Take Action day — a day long event held at the talent agency’s headquarters engaging civic leaders past and present with others on how to get involved to affect change. In the audience today were Boxer’s and the Democratic Party’s longtime supporters such as Laurie David and Pierce Brosnan.

“I believe in freedom of speech for everyone … whether they work in Hollywood or don’t work at all … as far as I’m concerned people who worked for different candidates that happen to work in entertainment, just keep doing it. Because people do listen and they do pay attention. Don’t do it just for the sake of doing it” but, she said, if you have an issue that you feel passionate about, “Speak your heart. If you have a platform, use it. At least you’ll get some dialogue going. It’s not up to Meryl Streep to tailor a message for middle America.” She said that job is up to politicians themselves to reach their constituency.

She said later in the talk, that when you reach out on social media, you will get backlash, but, “It’s a way to reach people in ways that politicians can’t because our reputations are so low as a group. When people troll you and hate you …. It’s only one reason: to shut you down … don’t let anyone shut you down. It’s not right. That’s why it’s important to keep on keepin’ on.”

Boxer just wrote a book about her time in politics, where she took on such issues as stopping the Vietnam War, women’s rights and the environment when there were only six women in the Senate out of 100. She also worked with former MPAA head Jack Valenti against censorship in film and television.