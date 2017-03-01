Yes they can. A month-plus after moving out of the White House, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have some time on their hands and have landed new gigs: authors. Penguin Random House said today that it has acquired world publication rights for separate memoirs by the former first couple. No publication date was announced, and terms are being kept classified.

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our publishing partnership with President and Mrs. Obama,” Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said in a statement. “With their words and their leadership, they changed the world, and every day, with the books we publish at Penguin Random House, we strive to do the same. Now, we are very much looking forward to working together with President and Mrs. Obama to make each of their books global publishing events of unprecedented scope and significance.”

The publisher said it will donate 1 million books in the Obama family’s name to First Book, a longstanding Penguin Random House nonprofit partner and the Washington, D.C.-based partner for the 2016 White House digital education initiative called Open eBooks.