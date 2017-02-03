IFC Films has acquired North American rights to Band Aid, the debut feature from Zoe Lister-Jones that just played in competition at the Sundance Film Festival. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions meanwhile snagged rights outside of North America as part of the pickup.

Jones wrote, helmed and stars with Adam Pally in the film, about a feuding married couple whose shared love of music makes for unconventional therapy, transforming their fights into song and ultimately a band with the help of their once-drummer neighbor Dave (Fred Armisen).

The deals were negotiated by WME Global and QC Entertainment. IFC Films’ sister label IFC Midnight also made a Sundance deal this edition, acquiring U.S. rights to 78/52, the Alexandre O. Philippe-directed documentary that deconstructs the infamous shower scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho.

Lister-Jones also produced via her Mister Lister Films along with Natalia Anderson and executive producer Daryl Wein. The film was financed by QC Entertainment with QC’s Ted Hamm, Sean McKittrick, Ray Mansfield and Shaun Redick as executive producers.