The 70th BAFTA Awards for film are underway at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with Stephen Fry hosting the ceremony that is airing live in the UK (BBC America will air it delayed in the U.S. at 8 PM tonight). As with the Oscars, Lionsgate’s La La Land leads all nominees entering the day with 11, followed by Paramount’s Arrival and Focus Features’ Nocturnal Animals with nine noms apiece; Tom Ford’s latter pic fared much better here than with the Academy in the U.S., where it landed just a single Oscar nod for Michael Shannon’s supporting performance.

BRITISH SHORT FILM

HOME

Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

A LOVE STORY

Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

SOUND

ARRIVAL

Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare

COSTUME DESIGN

JACKIE

Madeline Fontaine

ORIGINAL MUSIC

LA LA LAND

Justin Hurwitz

MAKE UP & HAIR

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS

J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

THE EE RISING STAR AWARD

(voted for by public)

TOM HOLLAND

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

I, DANIEL BLAKE

Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty