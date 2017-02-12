The 70th BAFTA Awards for film are underway at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with Stephen Fry hosting the ceremony that is airing live in the UK (BBC America will air it delayed in the U.S. at 8 PM tonight). As with the Oscars, Lionsgate’s La La Land leads all nominees entering the day with 11, followed by Paramount’s Arrival and Focus Features’ Nocturnal Animals with nine noms apiece; Tom Ford’s latter pic fared much better here than with the Academy in the U.S., where it landed just a single Oscar nod for Michael Shannon’s supporting performance.
Keep refreshing for the latest BAFTA winners as they’re announced today:
BRITISH SHORT FILM
HOME
Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
A LOVE STORY
Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
SOUND
ARRIVAL
Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare
COSTUME DESIGN
JACKIE
Madeline Fontaine
ORIGINAL MUSIC
LA LA LAND
Justin Hurwitz
MAKE UP & HAIR
FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS
J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips
THE EE RISING STAR AWARD
(voted for by public)
TOM HOLLAND
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
I, DANIEL BLAKE
Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty
