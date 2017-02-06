You gotta laugh, given the current political environment. A new content company that will produce films across the horror, thriller and sci-fi genres has just been created by Good Universe and Fede Alvarez. The name? Bad Hombre.

The deal marks an ongoing relationship between the two companies. Good Universe co-founders, Joe Drake and Nathan Kahane served as executive producers on Alvarez’s first two feature films Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead and Don’t Breath via Ghost House Pictures — both of which were successful at the box office. Evil Dead grossed $97.5M worldwide while Don’t Breathe grossed $156.4M.

Alvarez will lead Bad Hombre creatively and has hired longtime collaborator Rodo Sayagues as an executive help build the slate of genre films.

Alvarez is represented by WME, Anonymous Content and attorney Karl Austen at Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. Dan Freedman negotiated the deal on behalf of Good Universe. WME was integral in the formation of the joint venture.

Good Universe’s upcoming slate includes The House starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler and James Franco’s Masterpiece (both for New Line; the R-rated comedy The Pact starring Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena for Universal which will be released on April 20; Jesse Andrews’ The Empress of Serenity starring Bill Hader, the sci-fi thriller Extinction starring Michael Peña; and Forever Interrupted with with Gidden Media and starring Dakota Johnson. They were behind both Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and are handling foreign sales right now on Burden and Labyrinth.