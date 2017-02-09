Sony announced a number release slate changes with Studio 8’s White Boy Rick about teenage undercover informant-drug dealer Richard Wershe Jr. take over Bad Boys For Life‘s Martin Luther King weekend slot next year.

As previously reported in the press, Bad Boys for Life jumped to Nov. 9, 2018. It’s still happening, however, we hear that Will Smith was juggling some projects around in his schedule, and the threequel was delayed due to Dumbo. It takes a while to do a big action film like Bad Boys and they’re still working toward a start date. In the meantime, Bad Boys 4 has been temporarily taken off the calendar from its Memorial Day weekend 2019 date.

White Boy Rick, which debuts on Jan. 12 2018, stars Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bruce Dern and Rory Cochrane. Movie will lock horns against 20th Century Fox’s Maze Runner: The Death Cure and Paramount’s animated sequel Sherlock Gnomes. White Boy Rick is directed by Yann Demange was written by Andy Weiss, Logan & Nolan Miller and Steve Kloves.

On Nov. 9 next year, Bad Boys for Life will be the testosterone choice, squaring off with Illumination/Universal’s Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Goosebumps 2 moves to Sept. 21, 2018 from Jan. 26, 2018. Late September has been a prime spot for the Culver City studio having launched such big family fare as the Hotel Transylvania and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs pics there. Goosebumps 2 is currently scheduled against Warner Bros.’ new Scooby-Doo feature.

Sony has set the date of Aug. 3, 2018 for their Will Ferrell-John C. Reilly comedy Holmes and Watson.

Screen Gems’ Taraji P. Henson title Proud Mary will take over Goosebumps 2 Jan. 26, 2018 spot.

