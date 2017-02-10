EXCLUSIVE: Babak Najafi, who helmed last year’s London Has Fallen to a $205.7M worldwide box office take, is in negotiations to direct Taraji P. Henson in Screen Gems’ Proud Mary. The thriller is about a hit woman who kills a drug boss only to learn that she has left a boy orphaned. A year later, she saves the boy (Danny) from a dangerous life on the street but finds herself unable to give the boy or herself a fresh start.

The project, formerly titled Danny Boy, is being produced by Tai Duncan and Paul Schiff from a script by John Newman and Christian Swegal. The project is slated to shoot in April in Boston.

Najafi, who also directed episodes of Cinemax’s Banshee, is repped by UTA.