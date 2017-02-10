EXCLUSIVE: Babak Najafi, who helmed last year’s London Has Fallen to a $205.7M worldwide box office take, is in negotiations to direct Taraji P. Henson in Screen Gems’ Proud Mary. The thriller is about a hit woman who kills a drug boss only to learn that she has left a boy orphaned. A year later, she saves the boy (Danny) from a dangerous life on the street but finds herself unable to give the boy or herself a fresh start.
The project, formerly titled Danny Boy, is being produced by Tai Duncan and Paul Schiff from a script by John Newman and Christian Swegal. The project is slated to shoot in April in Boston.
Najafi, who also directed episodes of Cinemax’s Banshee, is repped by UTA.
And how is this not like the Freda Gatz storyline from Empire? Come on originality.