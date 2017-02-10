AwesomenessTV toppers Brian Robbins and Brett Bouttier have just sent out a memo to their staff saying the company will close its offices early on February 24 so employees can join the pro-refugee rally that UTA will hold that afternoon. The agency announced the United Voices event this week, which it will hold in lieu of its traditional Oscar party.

The rally announcement came in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban against seven mostly Muslim-majority countries that has been halted temporarily by the courts, a decision upheld yesterday by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The topic has dominated the national conversation (and Hollywood’s) since Trump signed his Executive Order last month.

Among UTA’s clients is Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, whose latest film The Salesman is up for the Foreign Language Film Oscar. He will not attend the February 26 Academy Awards in protest of the ban.

Here’s Robbins and Bouttier’s memo to staff this morning: