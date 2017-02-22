Brian Robbins, co-founder and CEO of AwesomenessTV, is leaving the multi-channel network after five years. AwesomenessTV became a fast-growing digital brand when Robbins and Joe Davola launched it as a YouTube Channel in 2012. A year later, the company was acquired by DreamWorks Animation for $33 million in cash in one of the largest deals of its kind at that time. Two years later, Hearst bought a 25% stake in the company for $325 million.

AwesomenessTV’s ownership changed again last spring, when Verizon bought a 24.5% stake, and last summer, when NBCUniversal completed its acquisition of DreamWorks Animation. Verizon and AwesomenessTV planned a premium video venture, which was recently scrapped. After building the company from scratch, I hear Robbins felt it was time to leave and do something new.

Here is his note to the staff: