A reunion of Alias‘ writers room and a Parks & Recreation community screening have been added to the slate of the ATX Television Festival, the growing all-things-TV event which is holding its sixth edition June 8-11 in Austin.

The fest has already announced reunions for a pair of iconic series, the comedy Designing Women and drama Northern Exposure. Last year, similar panels for the likes of The West Wing and Queer As Folk along with panel discussions with major players drew big crowds.

This year’s panelists will include Glen Mazzara, Marta Kauffman, Paul Scheer, Mara Brock Akil, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Amanda Lasher, David Hudgins, Liz Tigelaar, Graham Yost, Michael Rauch and HBO programming exec Kathleen McCaffrey.

The Alias writers rooom reunion will gather scribes Ken Olin, Lawrence Trilling, Sarah Caplan, Monica Breen, Jeff Pinkner, Andre Nemec and Josh Appelbaum. The June 9 Parks & Rec event at the Hotel San Jose will include live music, food and drink and activities inspired by Pawnee’s annual “Harvest Festival.”