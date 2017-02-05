Refresh for updates… The American Society of Cinematographers are handing out the 31st annual ASC Awards tonight at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

Last year, Emmanuel Lubezki scored his third consecutive ASC Award for Theatrical Motion Picture, as The Revenant followed Chivo’s wins for Birdman in 2015 and Gravity the year before. All three also went on to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography, the first such threepeat in the category. Lubezki didn’t do a film in 2016, so the mantel will be passed this year to the lenser behind Arrival, front-runner La La Land, Lion, Moonlight or Silence.

All five of those films competing for the top ASC prize tonight also are nominated for the Academy Award. But the guild win is no guarantee of Oscar glory: In the ASCs’ 31-year history, only 13 winners of the top theatrical prize have gone on the win on Hollywood’s Biggest Night.

On the TV side, noms are split into shows on commercial and noncommercial television for the first time, with a third category for movie, miniseries or pilot. Neither of 2016’s winners — Netflix’s Marco Polo for regular series or Amazon’s pilot for Casanova — is vying this year.

Denzel Washington will receive the ASC’s Board of Governors Award for career achievement at tonight’s ceremony. The honor is given to a person “whose body of work has made significant and indelible contributions to cinema” and is the only ASC Award not given to a cinematographer. Instead, it goes to those who have been champions for directors of photography and the visual art form.

Follow along with the list of winners below: