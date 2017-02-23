Last night’s episode of Arrow (0.5/2) was entitled ‘The Sin-Eater” but it also saw a bite being taken out of the DC series on the CW.

Down 17% from last week among adults 18-49, Wednesday’s Arrow hit a new target for the five-season show – a series low. That comes after the already renewed for a sixth season Emerald Archer show has held steady at its previous low of 0.6 since returning from its Season 5 winter break on January 25. Lead-out The 100 (0.4/2) was even with its February 15 show.

Arrow wasn’t the only show on last night dipping into the lowland, so to speak – in fact, it wasn’t even the only show to do so in its 8 PM time slot. NBC’s breakout show for the 2015/2016 season, the now unsteady Blindspot (0.8/3) was even with last week’s final adjusted numbers to match its own series low and come in last in the slot among the Big 4.

Actually, with the exception of CBS’ Hunted (1.2/3), which was even with last week, everyone on at 8 PM suffered a decline. The just renewed Lethal Weapon (1.3/5) and ABC’s The Goldbergs (1.7/7) both were down a tenth too. At 9 PM Fox and Lee Daniels’ Star (1.24) was the same as last week.

Then again, having the top show of the night again with an unchanged Modern Family (2.0/7) and once of the few rises of Wednesday with Black-ish (1.6/6) up a tenth to a six-week high, ABC probably aren’t too worried about The Goldbergs’ dip. Especially with Speechless (1.5/5) and Match Game (0.9/3 matching the fast affiliates their February 15 shows and the Disney-owned net topping the night for the third week in a row with an overall 1.5/5 rating – which is actually up a tenth from what they got last week.

In a tight race with CBS, NBC won Wednesday’s viewership with an audience of 5.43 million to the House of Moonves’ 5.42 million. CBS had the most watched individual show of the night again with the 7.16 million who tuned in for Criminal Minds (1.3/5), which was also one of the few improvements of the primetime with a rise of a tenth in the key demo over last week.

Not unsurprisingly there was no rise for newbie Doubt (0.6/2) last night after a less than impressive debut last week. Having started off with a CBS in-season drama debut low on February 15, the Katherine Heigl-led legal show took a 25% demo tumble this week to end up the lowest rated series on the Big 4 last night.

The rest of NBC’s night saw Law & Order: SVU (1.3/5) down a tenth from last week’s final numbers and Chicago P.D. (1.3/5) even with its February 15 show.