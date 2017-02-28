The Good Wife alumna Archie Panjabi is set to star opposite Austin Stowell in Fox untitled drama pilot (fka Contrversy), written by Up in the Air co-writer Sheldon Turner, directed by This Is Us’ John Requa & Glenn Ficarra and executive produced by Scandal co-executive producer Judy Smith. The project hails from 20th TV and Turner and Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta Productions.

Written by Turner, the project tackles the hot-button topic of college campus sexual assault. It centers on Matt Kincaid (Austin Stowell), the Junior Counsel of a prestigious Illinois university who must deal with an out-of-control scandal when a female student accuses several star football players of sexual assault. He gets to work with Jourdan Price (Panjabi), a crisis management consultant brought in to help with the scandal.

From the football coaches and boosters who wield outsize influence, to a university administration under siege, the series explores the type of high-profile controversy all too familiar on today’s college campuses, as well as the corrosive, dangerous nature of institutional power.

Smith, a real-life top crisis-management consultant, executive produces Controversy alongside Turner & Klein via Vendetta and Requa, Ficarra & Charlie Gogolak via Zaftig Films. Both companies are under deals at 20th TV.

20th TV had been high on Panjabi, signing her in an exclusive development deal in fall 2014. It didn’t lead to a pilot casting but the studio had been looking to work with her ever since.

Panjabi, an Emmy winner for her six-season stint as tough investigator Kalinda on The Good Wife, is doing an season-long arc on NBC’s Blindspot. She is repped by Gersh.