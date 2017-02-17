We’re getting the first look at Season 8 of Adam Reed’s cult hit animated series Archer, now on FXX after seven seasons at its sister network FX.

Season 8 also moves back in time to a noir-themed “Dreamland” set in 1940s Los Angeles, complete with a thriving jazz scene, mobsters, machine guns, and Lana cracking some not-so-great jokes.

Last fall, Reed talked about possibly ending the series after the tenth season.

“The plan is to end Archer after season 10,” he said on Modern Film School’s Murmur podcast. “I don’t know that anybody has talked about that, but that is definitely my plan—to do 8, 9, and 10 and they’re gonna be each shorter seasons of just eight episodes, and then wind it up.…I was gonna end it after 8, but then I had sort of a brain explosion of a way that I could do three more seasons and really keep my interest up. So the three seasons that are coming up are gonna be pretty different from what has come before, and they’re gonna be different from each other.”

No reason to get ahead of ourselves. Enjoy the trailer for Season 8 above.