EXCLUSIVE: Dominican filmmaker José María Cabral, fresh off the Sundance debut of his film Carpinteros (Woodpeckers), has signed with APA for agency representation. The pic, which Cabral wrote and directed, was one of the 12 films chosen to premiere in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition.

Shot in an actual jail with real inmates and prison guards, the film follows Julián (Jean Jean), who finds love and a reason for living in the last place imaginable: the Dominican Republic’s Najayo Prison. His romance with fellow prisoner Yanelly (Judith Rodriguez Perez) must develop through sign language and without the knowledge of dozens of guards.

Cabral’s 2012 drama Jaque Mate! was selected that year as the Dominican’s Oscar entry for the foreign language film.

He is also managed by Circle of Confusion.