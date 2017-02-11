EXCLUSIVE: Anya Taylor-Joy is in talks to join Kristin Scott Thomas’ directorial debut The Sea Change, which Rocket Science is shopping to buyers at the EFM.

The actress, who’s a BAFTA Rising Star nominee this year, will join Scott Thomas in the film based on Elizabeth Jane Howard’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name. Mark Strong is also in talks to star alongside Scott Thomas.

Rocket Science is handling worldwide sales for the pic, which it launched to buyers this week in Berlin. Rebecca Lenkiewicz adapted the novel for the screen and Barnaby Thompson produces for Fragile Films. Principal photography is scheduled to begin later this year in the UK and Europe.

Story follows a group of people who re-evaluate loss, love and human connection when they find themselves together on a remote Greek island. Emmanuel (Strong) is a successful London playwright married to the complex and witty Lillian (Scott Thomas) for many years, but their marriage is in crisis, a crisis which is overcome by the arrival of a curious and outspoken young girl (Taylor-Joy). Their relationship is thrown into perspective when her life is thrown upside down.

Taylor-Joy is currently starring in M. Night Shyamalan’s box office and breakout hit Split, for Universal, and also Thoroughbred for Focus Features. The in-demand actress is in post-production on thriller Marrowbone for Lionsgate.

Rocket Science, which was launched by industry sales veteran Thorsten Schumacher last year, has a robust Berlin slate including Taika Waititi and Mark Gustafson-directed Bubbles and Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum, starring Matthew McConaughey. Additional projects include David Lowery’s The Old Man and the Gun, starring Robert Redford and Casey Affleck; Dominic Cooke’s film adaptation On Chesil Beach, starring Saoirse Ronan, and Judd Apatow’s Juliet, Naked.

Taylor-Joy is repped by CAA and Troika.