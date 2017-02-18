Antonia Thomas (Misfits) has been cast as the female lead in the ABC drama The Good Doctor, from Sony TV. Written by David Shore based on a South Korean format, The Good Doctor centers on a young surgeon, Shaun Murphy, with Savant syndrome who is recruited into the pediatric surgical unit of a prestigious hospital. Thomas plays Claire Browne, a strong willed, caring and talented doctor who forms a special connection with Shaun while wrestling her own challenges. Shore executive produces with Daniel Dae Kim, Sebastian Lee & David Kim.

British actress Thomas, who received multiple offers this pilot season, stars in the hot British comedy series, Love Sick currently on Netflix. She previously was nominated for the Best Female Newcomer Empire Award for her role in the musical-feature Sunshine on Leith. Thomas is repped by Gersh, Principal LA and Curtis Brown in the UK.

Rex/Shutterstock

Bojana Novakovic (Shameless, Rake) has landed the female lead opposite Alan Cumming in CBS’ drama pilot Instinct (fka Killer Instinct). Written by Michael Rauch based on the upcoming book by James Patterson, and directed by Marc Webb, Instinct centers on a former CIA operative (Cumming) who has since built a “normal” life as a gifted professor and writer but is pulled back into his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer on the loose. Novakovic plays Lizzie, a top detective with the NYPD who approaches Dylan to help with the case.