With Jimmy Kimmel hosting this Sunday’s Academy Awards, ABC will broadcast its first Live from Hollywood: The After Party, immediately after this year’s ceremony. Black-ish star Anthony Anderson will host, joined Good Morning America co-anchor Lara Spencer. The special will feature more red carpet interviews with celebrities outside the Governor’s Ball, and backstage interviews with some Oscar winners.

ABC’s Lincoln Square Productions is behind Live from Hollywood: The After Party; Brian Teta and Marc Burstein are executive producing.