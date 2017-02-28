Actress-writer Annie Mumolo has been tapped as the female lead in Amy’s Brother, Fox’s single-camera comedy produced by the husband-and-wife duo of Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone and Warner Bros TV. The project reunites Bridesmaids co-writer Mumolo with McCarthy, who got her big break in the movie, and her husband Falcone, who also has a part in it. McCarthy and Falcone later cast Mumolo in their feature comedy Boss.

Written and co-executive produced by Jim Cashman (Saturday Night Live) and another Bridesmaids alum, Mitch Silpa, Amy’s Brother is about an unconventional family that is formed when a successful type-A man, Matthew, and his estranged sister, Amy (Mumolo) plus her two children, find themselves not only back in one another’s lives but also living under one roof.

The comedy is a potential companion to Fox’s freshman The Mick, about a a hustler who finds herself talking care of her estranged sister’s kids.

Mumolo, recently seen in Bad Moms, is re-teaming with her Bridesmaids co-writer Kristen Wiig to write, produce, and star in an untitled comedy. She is repped by UTA and Thruline.