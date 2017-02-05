Refresh for latest … With Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice awards already under its belt, Disney’s Zootopia looks like the front-runner at tonight’s 44th Annie Awards ceremony, which is underway at ULCA’s Royce Hall. NBA legend Kobe Bryant will be among the presenters tonight as ASIFA-Hollywood hands out trophies in 36 categories covering film, TV, commercials and video games. You can check out the livestream below as well as some commentary from inside the university hall and our live-updating winners list at the bottom.
Note also that the Ginnifer Goodwin- and Jason Bateman-led Zootopia comes in as the leader in nominations, competing in 11 categories. But before any hardware is handed out at the well-heeled ceremony, Focus Features/Laika’s Kubo and the Two Strings is a strong second with 10 nominations of its own. Both are vying for Best Animated Feature along with Disney/Pixar’s Finding Dory, DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 3 and Disney Animation’s Moana.
Watch the livestream here:
In case you want a renewed sense of stakes and odds, remember that since the Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature category was launched in 2002, 10 of the 15 winners of the Annies’ top feature prize went on to claim Oscar gold.
Not that it’s all about the Oscars at the Annies. In its second year, the Best Animated Feature – Independent category sees Long Way North, The Red Turtle and Your Name up against two Gkids films: Miss Hokusai and My Life as a Zucchini.
Fox’s Bob’s Burgers and The Simpsons take on Netflix’s BoJack Horseman and Cartoon Network’s Long Live the Royals and The Venture Bros. for the Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production award. Simpsons creator Matt Groening in the room tonight.
We have the first Trump dump as ASIFA-Hollywood president Jerry Beck proclaims “no travel ban here,” to big applause in Royce Hall.
We’ll be updating the winners list live, so check back often.
Here are the winners so far at the 44th annual Annie Awards, including the previously announced special honors:
Character Design in an Animated Feature Production
Cory Loftis
ZOOTOPIA
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Victor Maldonado, Alfredo Torres, Jules Rigolle
DREAMWORKS TROLLHUNTERS
Episode: Win, Lose or Draal
DreamWorks Animation Television
Music in an Animated Feature Production
Hans Zimmer, Richard Harvey, Camille
THE LITTLE PRINCE
Netflix and On Animation Studios
Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Scot Stafford, Alexis Harte, JJ Wiesler
PEARL
Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures
Animated Effects in a Live Action Production
Georg Kaltenbrunner, Michael Marcuzzi, Thomas Bevan, Andrew Graham, Jihyun Yoon
DOCTOR STRANGE – MIRROR DIMENSION
Marvel Studios
A little bit of category confusion onstage … calling Steve Harvey?
First win for Moana. Do we have a real race here?
Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production
Marlon West, Erin V. Ramos, Blair Pierpont, Ian J. Coony, John M. Kosnik
MOANA
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Best Animated Short Subject
PIPER
Pixar Animation Studios
Best Student Film
CITIPATI
Director: Andreas Feix
Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg
Editorial in an Animated Feature Production
Christopher Murrie
KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS
Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Illya Owens
DISNEY MICKEY MOUSE
Episode: Sock Burglar
Disney Television Animation
First win tonight for Zooptopia. Moana supporters out in force too from House of Mouse as they cheered loudly when their film was announced in the category.
Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production
Dean Wellins
ZOOTOPIA
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Hyunjoo Song
DREAMWORKS TROLLHUNTERS
Episode: Win, Lose or Draal
DreamWorks Animation Television
Winsor McCay Awards
Dale Baer
Caroline Leaf
Mamoru Oshii.
Ub Iwerks Award
Google Spotlight’s Virtual Reality Platform
June Foray Award
Bill & Sue Kroyer
Special Achievement Award
Life, Animated
No Comments