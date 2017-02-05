Refresh for latest … With Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice awards already under its belt, Disney’s Zootopia looks like the front-runner at tonight’s 44th Annie Awards ceremony, which is underway at ULCA’s Royce Hall. NBA legend Kobe Bryant will be among the presenters tonight as ASIFA-Hollywood hands out trophies in 36 categories covering film, TV, commercials and video games. You can check out the livestream below as well as some commentary from inside the university hall and our live-updating winners list at the bottom.

Animation Guild

Note also that the Ginnifer Goodwin- and Jason Bateman-led Zootopia comes in as the leader in nominations, competing in 11 categories. But before any hardware is handed out at the well-heeled ceremony, Focus Features/Laika’s Kubo and the Two Strings is a strong second with 10 nominations of its own. Both are vying for Best Animated Feature along with Disney/Pixar’s Finding Dory, DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 3 and Disney Animation’s Moana.

Watch the livestream here:

In case you want a renewed sense of stakes and odds, remember that since the Academy Awards’ Best Animated Feature category was launched in 2002, 10 of the 15 winners of the Annies’ top feature prize went on to claim Oscar gold.

Not that it’s all about the Oscars at the Annies. In its second year, the Best Animated Feature – Independent category sees Long Way North, The Red Turtle and Your Name up against two Gkids films: Miss Hokusai and My Life as a Zucchini.

Fox’s Bob’s Burgers and The Simpsons take on Netflix’s BoJack Horseman and Cartoon Network’s Long Live the Royals and The Venture Bros. for the Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production award. Simpsons creator Matt Groening in the room tonight.

We have the first Trump dump as ASIFA-Hollywood president Jerry Beck proclaims “no travel ban here,” to big applause in Royce Hall.

We’ll be updating the winners list live, so check back often.

Here are the winners so far at the 44th annual Annie Awards, including the previously announced special honors:

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

Cory Loftis

ZOOTOPIA

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Victor Maldonado, Alfredo Torres, Jules Rigolle

DREAMWORKS TROLLHUNTERS

Episode: Win, Lose or Draal

DreamWorks Animation Television

Music in an Animated Feature Production

Hans Zimmer, Richard Harvey, Camille

THE LITTLE PRINCE

Netflix and On Animation Studios

Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Scot Stafford, Alexis Harte, JJ Wiesler

PEARL

Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures

Animated Effects in a Live Action Production

Georg Kaltenbrunner, Michael Marcuzzi, Thomas Bevan, Andrew Graham, Jihyun Yoon

DOCTOR STRANGE – MIRROR DIMENSION

Marvel Studios

A little bit of category confusion onstage … calling Steve Harvey?

First win for Moana. Do we have a real race here?

Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production

Marlon West, Erin V. Ramos, Blair Pierpont, Ian J. Coony, John M. Kosnik

MOANA

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Animated Short Subject

PIPER

Pixar Animation Studios

Best Student Film

CITIPATI

Director: Andreas Feix

Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg

Editorial in an Animated Feature Production

Christopher Murrie

KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS

Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Illya Owens

DISNEY MICKEY MOUSE

Episode: Sock Burglar

Disney Television Animation

First win tonight for Zooptopia. Moana supporters out in force too from House of Mouse as they cheered loudly when their film was announced in the category.

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

Dean Wellins

ZOOTOPIA

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Hyunjoo Song

DREAMWORKS TROLLHUNTERS

Episode: Win, Lose or Draal

DreamWorks Animation Television

Winsor McCay Awards

Dale Baer

Caroline Leaf

Mamoru Oshii.

Ub Iwerks Award

Google Spotlight’s Virtual Reality Platform

June Foray Award

Bill & Sue Kroyer

Special Achievement Award

Life, Animated

