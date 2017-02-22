Anne Heche is set as the female lead opposite Mike Vogel in For God and Country, NBC’s military drama pilot from writer Dean Georgaris, Keshet Studios and Universal TV.

Written by Georgaris, For God and Country is described as a heart-pounding look into the complex world of our bravest military heroes who make personal sacrifices while executing the most challenging and dangerous missions behind enemy lines.

Vogel will play Michael Dalton, commander of the ISA-Special Operations Group responsible for getting back a kidnapped American doctor. Heche will play Deputy Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency Patricia Campbell who is Dalton’s opposite number. She supervises a team of surveillance analysts who uncover and interpret threats, often sharing vital intelligence with Dalton in real-time as his team is working in the field. A woman with a 19-year-old son serving in the Marines, and a 7-year-old son at home, Patricia is coolly used to going from sleep to work at 3 AM, and is expert at keeping calm while supervising a crisis situation.

Georgaris executive produces with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan.

Heche previously starred in Man in Trees, Hung, Save Me and Dig. She is repped by Paradigm, Untitled and Morris Yorn.

