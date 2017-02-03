Animal Planet will debut World’s Funniest Animal Commercials on February 10 at 9 PM ET/PT.

Terry Crews hosts the one-hour special that picks from the past two decades of TV. There’s a Meow Mix spot from the 70’s, a Pepsi Super Bowl ad from the late 90’s, screaming goats, dogs in drivers seats, and, if they know what’s good for them, that Android ad.

World’s Funniest Animal Commercials also will highlight adoptable cats and dogs from Southern California Cat Adoption Tales Organization, because it’s the rescue where Crews adopted his dog Jasper and Crews has pull.

World’s Funniest Animal Commercials is produced for Animal Planet by Robert Dalrymple Productions, which also produced best-Super Bowl Commercials specials for CBS. Robert Dalrymple is executive producer; Erin Wanner is EP and Pat Dempsey is producer for Animal Planet.