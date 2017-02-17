“You just have to let them think they have the power … but they never do.” So begins a promo for Season 2 of hit drama series Animal Kingdom, which returns Tuesday, May 30, on TNT, the network just announced.

The series about a Southern California crime family stars Emmy and Tony winner Ellen Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody clan, Scott Speedman as her second in command and Shawn Hatosy as her volatile and mentally unstable eldest son. Also starring are Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon and Carolina Guerra. It centers on on 17-year-old Joshua “J” Cody (Cole), who moves in with his wild, freewheeling grandmother (Barkin) and uncles in their Southern California beach town after his mother ODs.

Animal Kingdom hails from John Wells Prods. in association with Warner Horizon Television.

Check out the promo above.