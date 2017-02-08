Look out. Los Angeles — she’s back on the case. TBS said today that Season 3 of Angie Tribeca will premiere April 10. Watch a promo above.

Drawing on the anything-for-a-laugh aesthetic — think Police Squad! via Airplane! — the series centers on an LAPD precinct stocked with goofball characters. Rashida Jones plays Detective Angie Tribeca, who is partnered with Detective Jay Geils (Hayes MacArthur). Together they have solved cases as perilous as a ventriloquist murder, a Tinder-like hookup site and dead boy band members. All while keeping a straight face.

In Season 3, Tribeca, Geils and colleague Tanner (Deon Cole) will track an animal rights activist-turned-serial killer outside of their jurisdiction to New Orleans, New York, Miami, outer space and Universal Studios Hollywood. Co-stars Jere Burns (Lieutenant Atkins) and Andrée Vermeulen (Dr. Scholls) are also in play, tackling key societal issues — dating after divorce and gambling addiction, respectively.

Ernie Hudson will play Tribeca’s dad this season too, with TBS promising guest stars including Chris Pine, Natalie Portman, Michelle Dockery, Niecy Nash, Jack McBrayer, Rob Riggle, Heather Graham, Ed Helms, Mary McCormack and more.

Angie Tribeca is executive produced by series creators Nancy and Steve Carell, with Ira Ungerleider serving as executive producer and showrunner.