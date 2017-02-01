Ernie Hudson has signed on to play Rashida Jones’ father in Season 3 of the TBS comedy series Angie Tribeca.

TBS

Jones stars as lone-wolf detective Angie Tribeca who along with her colleagues, a squad of committed LAPD detectives, investigate the most serious cases, from the murder of a ventriloquist to a rash of baker suicides. Hudson started shooting today. The character is currently a guest-starring role, with the potential to segue into a recurring.

Angie Tribeca is executive produced by Nancy and Steve Carell, with Ira Ungerleider serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Hudson has a starring turn on new Fox series A.P.B. which premieres Monday. He also recurs as Lily Tomlin’s boyfriend on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie and appeared in the freshman season of Epix political series Graves, playing Nick Nolte’s fix-it man Jacob. Hudson is repped by APA and Zero Gravity Management.