Andy Favreau (Aquarius) has landed the co-lead opposite Anders Holm in Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy‘s single-camera NBC comedy pilot, in which Kaling has a recurring role.

Written by Kaling and Grandy and directed by Michael Spiller, the untitled comedy centers on Vince (Holm), a charismatic gym owner with no ambition who lives with his younger brother Michael (Favreau), a gorgeous idiot. Their simple life of women and working out is put on hold when Vince’s teenage son is dropped on their doorstep by Priya (Kaling), one of his old high school flings. Favreau also joins previously cast Mouzam Makkar.

Universal TV is producing the comedy with Kaling’s Kaling International banner and 3 Arts Entertainment. Kaling, Grandy and Spiller executive produce alongside 3 Arts’ Howard Klein.

Favreau, who is currently recurring on Fox’s freshman comedy series The Mick, will be recurring on the upcoming second season of TNT drama Animal Kingdom. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Main Title Entertainment.